People DailySports

Change Fora Society line-up football matches to keep youths out of drugs

People Daily July 16, 2019
2,485 1 minute read
Ahmed Salim of Monaco FC (right) vies for the ball against Raqeib Salim of Star FC during a football tournament to sensitise the youth against drug abuse at Carlifonia estate at the weekend. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

Mustafa Ali, a 17-year-old school drop out slaloms through a packed defence to score a wonder goal in front of jubiliating fans who have nicknamed him Mahrez after Manchester City and Algeria star.

Under scotching conditions at the dusty Desa Grounds in Carlifonia estate, in Nairobi, Ali led his side Monaco FC to a resounding win against Star Socca in a match used to sensitise against drug use and abuse that is predominant in the area and its environs. Speaking to People Sport, Ali admitted that many youths around Carlifonia are into drugs.

“It’s a serious issue here. But we welcome this initiative because we started coming together about three months ago to engage in sports, more youths are now finding solace in playing football during their free time,” he said as his team prepares for a major tournament scheduled for the same venue on July 27.

The Founder of Change Fora Society Faiza Hassan (centre) presents a ball to Desa grounds manager Ahmed Salim (left) and Sustaf Ali (right) of Monaco FC during the tournament. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

Through the Change Fora Society, some of the 100 youths in the programme have started to sensitise other young men and women about drugs by staging small football tournaments in the informal settlements.

University of Nairobi business student Faiza Hassan, who is the founder of the initiative said sports has proven to be the best platform to address idleness and drug use in youth.

“We started this initiative to try and get the youths out of drugs. It’s sad that many of them have dropped out of school for various reasons, but through this programme we are hopeful to change lives and give the youths a chance in life,” she said.

Faiza said the longer plan for the programme was to start rehabilitating the youths, after succeeding to attract as many as possible using football.

“We have programmes tailored to offer the rehabilitated youth entrepreneurial skills, so that they can start eking out a living. In the process, they will stop taking drugs and engaging in crime. This situation is dire, and it’s only through sports that we can get them,” she said.

Show More

Related Articles

July 16, 2019
2,524

Senate invites 30 governors to explain auditor’s queries

July 16, 2019
2,509

Decline of bees spells doom for environment

July 16, 2019
2,513

Hamilton says win down to planning, not luck

July 16, 2019
2,517

Why you should tread carefully in derivatives market