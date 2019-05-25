Chana embarks on his Safari Rally preparations in Kajiado

Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) premier class driver Jasmeet Singh Chana aka “Iceman” believes meticulous preparation will be key to a successful Safari Rally.

The former multiple Kenyan Two Wheel Drive Champion says he’ll kick-start preparation with a test-drive in Kajiado area “after which the team will embark on its final phase of preparation”.

“Safari is here with us again and is definitely going to be a tough one more so if rains persist. But at the same time we have our eyes firmly set on double points and a top five overall result. To achieve this, it means driving cautiously. We will try and push where we can.”

Over-heating problems

“Our tests begin from next weekend and we intend to run them for the next two weeks and from there we will dismantle the car again and rebuild it for Safari. After the last rally in Kajiado we had a little bit of overheating problems, so we got our Italy-based engineer here, he came down and got the car remapped again. We did a small test and the car seemed to run well.”

Jasmeet has driven in the Safari since 2007 as a Formula Two entrant and believes it is not all about driving fast but using your head. “It’s about driving with a plan,” he quipped.

“We all want Safari to regain its lost World Rally Championship status. It’s a very big thing for us and as competitors we are overly excited to be part of the WRC candidate event in July.”

The 4.30km Super Special Stages at Kasarani Stadium will zoom off the 67th Safari on July 5 after the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) approved Supplementary Regulations and granted the Safari Rally a permit to run as a World Rally Championship (WRC) Candidate Event and the Africa Rally Championship (ARC) round.

The SSS will be the highlight of the opening day where cars will race side by side within the expansive Kasarani Stadium open grounds offering unobstructed view of the action, which starts at 10:26 am.