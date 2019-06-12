Cash crunch hits cricket body, unpaid staff sent on leave

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Cricket Kenya (CK) is facing cash constraints affecting its programmes and staff. The issue has left the employees in the dark as they have been given a one-month unpaid leave even as murmurs abound about a restructuring at Ruaraka.

Word is that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has still frozen monies for Kenya, which has had an impact on operations. Prior to the May 11 elections, CK was in absolute shambles financially with the courts ordering for freezing of accounts following leadership disputes at CK.

This current impasse has put paid to preparations of national teams (women and men) ahead of ICC Global Qualifiers.

An insider with knowledge of the same intimated to People Sport that a meeting was called last week by CK Management led by chairperson Jackie Janmohammed for both players and coaches to find a solution to the impasse seeing as employees are owed about three months in salary arrears.

“It was an intense meeting with two sessions but of course most attendees were not satisfied with the resolutions. It is a difficult period for the staff and CK tried to salvage the situation by talking directly to the affected.

“Basically once CK gets their funding then hopefully all will be sorted because as it is the situation looks dire,” said the source.

As for the men’s’ national team players who are on contract, their dues were settled before their trip to Uganda last month for the ICC Africa Region T20 Qualifiers.

There association is reportedly pondering reduction of the number of players on contracts as well as doing away with programmes that are not as viable.

“The reality is Cricket Kenya is in a bad place and solutions must be provided. The issue of accountability can also not be overlooked in such a case,” said the source even as officials at CK failed to address the concerns explicitly.