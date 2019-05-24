Busia teen loses testicles to police baton

Henry Andanje @PeopleDailyKe

In a case of protector turning savage, a Busia teen has now been condemned to a future without the possibility of siring children— and perhaps knowing the thrill of parenthood.

The 19-year-old Form Three student, who was on his way home from the shops where he had been sent by his mother on Tuesday evening, encountered a police officer attached to Sio Port Police Station, who set upon him and smashed his testicles with a baton.

Prone to violence

And Harrison Odhiambo’s crime: he appeared a youth with criminal intent to the crime buster, who many residents say is prone to bouts of violence.

In an attempt to rescue whatever was left of the smashed balls, doctors at the Busia County Referral Hospital had to remove the organ after scan showed the damage was beyond repair.

Dr Namdala Emukule said Odhiambo was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night bleeding profusely from the privates. A scan revealed that both testicles were completely crushed and no longer viable.

“We removed both testicles because they were completely crushed with only supporting tissue left,” he said. The 19-year-old from Mukhwayo village left school and was sent by the mother to the shop to buy soap.

“My son left school at around 7pm and asked me if he could get soap. I told the sister to give him money and he went to the shops where along the way he met the officers who assaulted him,” the mother, Mary Akinyi said.

After being assaulted, the Form Three student of Hafumbre Secondary School in Siaya County went home and collapsed inside the kitchen.

“He could not talk and later when he came to, he said he was assaulted by police officers, one of them only known to him as Onyango,” she said. Akinyi added that the police hit her son with the baton leaving him unconscious on the road.

Hospitalised

They took him to Sio Port Police Station where they reported the incident before being driven to Sio Port hospital in a police car.

“We rushed him to Busia County referral hospital same night after being referred there from Sio Port,” she said. Preliminary investigations have not established any offence committed by the student nor the reason the officer meted out such brutality.

“I want justice from the government because my son will never have a child following what has happened to him,” Akinyi said in tears.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) yesterday said its investigators from the Kakamega regional office had contacted the family and launched a probe into the attack.

But an investigation by People Daily established that the suspected rogue officer has been terrorising residents with at least four cases of brutality linked to him.

Residents have appealed to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to institute disciplinary action against errant police officers, claiming cops in Busia County who commit crime against innocent people are rarely held to account.

They also said they have lost faith in Busia Law Courts because justice doesn’t take its course against the offenders, who end up bragging and threatening complainants after being set free.

They urged Chief Justice David Maraga to address the issue of cases dragging for more than five years because of magistrates allegedly colluding with advocates.