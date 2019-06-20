Budget leaves bitter taste in the mouths of cane growers

Sugarcane farmers are disappointed and angry with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich over 2019/2020 budget presented in Parliament last Thursday.

In the proposals, Rotich announced a Sh700 million package for settling cane farmers arrears as part of the Sh2.7 billion the State promised to release to five public millers.

But two lobby groups, Kenya Association of Sugarcane and Allied Products (KASAP) and Kenya Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (KFSF) have hit out, saying the budget is a raw deal.

They said the State should have allocated more money to facilitate the process of rehabilitating the sector.

Charles Atyang’, chairman of KASAP said the budget allocations were a bitter pill to swallow, adding that the government failed to restore the confidence of farmers with the proposed meagre funding.

The money, he said, will not fully offset the pending bills, claiming that public sugar millers are reeling under new debts estimated at Sh750 million, which have accrued since last October when the government promised to bail out the farmers.

“We feel this is a mockery to the farmers who expected major announcement on investment proposals to salvage the dwindling sector,” said Atyang’.Kenya Federation of Sugarcane Farmers Secretary General Ezra Okoth said that farmers are disappointed that the government did not channel adequate funding to the sugar sector. “Farmers were hoping for adequate funding to the agricultural production which forms the backbone of our economy,” he added.

In spite of the bitter feeling of disappointment expressed by farmers, the government has on a number of occasions intervened, mostly by bailing out millers in the interest of farmers.

The instruction have been that they give priority to paying millions owed to farmers for their delivered cane.

Last year, while speaking during celebrations to mark Mashujaa Day in Kakamega, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Ministry of Agriculture and Treasury to put in place a framework to pay sugarcane farmers their Sh 2.6 billion arrears.

But even as these bailouts continue, hard questions are being asked. Top on the list of questions – given the huge amounts of bailout – is, where do all these money go?

Biggest miller

Mumias Sugar, which used to be the biggest miller, but is now a pale shadow of its former self, at one time received Sh3.2 billion from the Treasury as part of the government’s effort to steer it back to profitability. However, the money appears not to have trickled down to the farmers with the company promising a financial audit to establish how the bailout was utilised.

Okoth said proper financing of the industry would go a long way in helping rescue the stalling sugar sector and keep the struggling public sugar millers afloat.

Atyang’ said privatisation is key to saving the underperforming public mills and bring the sector back to its feet.The State-owned sugar millers earmarked for privatisation are; Chemelil, Miwani, Muhoroni, Nzoia and Sony Sugar.

Atyang’ said the sector’s dismal performance is partly attributed to cane shortage, noting that there is a deficit of about 1.2 million tonnes of sugarcane across the sugar-growing zones.

Most of the public mills, he added, are working under capacity since the withdrawal of sugar development levy which boosted productivity.

“The government should strive to come up with workable plans to solve the crisis being experienced in the public milers. We have discovered that the private mills are doing better,” he said. Atyang also called for the prosecution of individuals believed to have run down the sugar industry.

Okoth asked the government to change tune on how the sector could be revived and called for reintroduction of sugar development levy to support local production. He said the move would reduce cheap imports of the commodity.

State-owned factories

The federation boss said farmers want management of the State-owned factories devolved to the counties to improve their operations.

Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation chairman Saulo Busolo, however, said it is high time the government reviewed the strategy of bailing out public millers, noting that the system has not worked before to rescue sugar factories.

He said millers are still stuck with new huge arrears despite the government spending billions of shillings to revamp them.“The public sugar millers have gone deep into debt crisis, an indication of failed monitoring system by the government,” he added.

Busolo said enough money should be pumped into modernisation of the factories before they are sold off. “We feel that the government should offer the public millers to interested parties who can run them profitably so that the once vibrant sector can rebound again,” he added.