Bremner praises Karen course despite missing blue jacket

South Africa’s Merrick Bremner, who played for 10 under par 278 at the just concluded Karen Masters, has praised at the Karen Golf course despite missing the blue jacket.

Last year, the 33-year old missed the blue jacket by two shots to country man Michael Palmer, who fired an impressive last round of 5 under par 67 for a gross total of 18 under par 270. He shot 10 under par to finish tied ninth.

Bremner, who has played in Karen in six different tournaments including three European Challenge Tour events, says playing at Karen feels like home as it keeps improving and presenting new challenges.

“Playing here is always amazing. I have played at Karen in different months. The first time it was firm, dry and windy and the ball was rolling forever. The second tournament was a complete opposite as it was during the rainy season and the course was soft and the roughs were up,” said Bremner, adding that he keeps coming back to improve on his score at the course.

Gross score

Playing for two under par and four under par in the first and second round to make the cut over the weekend, the Betway-sponsored golfer returned a one under par 71 on the third round before playing a three under par 69 for the gross score of 10 under par.

“The fourth round was the hardest as it was very frustrating. I tried to take the course on and hit a bunch of drivers and tried to capitalise on getting around the greens. Shooting three under par was not bad but there was a lot left out there,” added Bremner.

He recently participated in the US Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California but missed the cut after the first two rounds. He had qualified for the Open after playing in a qualifier in London, following sponsorship from Betway. He is set to return to Swaziland, where he has won three times, after a three-week break.

Bremner has won several Sunshine Tour events the latest being Lombard Insurance Classic in 2016.