Bob takes up new challenge at Safaricom as term extended

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenya’s leading telco Safaricom board has extended the contract of chief executive officer Bob Collymore for a year to compensate for the period he was away on medical leave.

Collymore will now stay on at the helm of the firm until August 2020 and says he will steer the growth of an an app targeting farmers.

“I owe the company about one year. I am here until the year 2020,” he said yesterday on the sidelines of Shared Value Summit at Nairobi’s Radisson Blu hotel.

Next 15 months

His contract was due to expire in August this year, but with the extension, Collymore will effectively steer the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm for the next 15 months.

The chief executive went to Britain for nine months in 2017 for treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

During collymore’s absence chief finance officer Sateesh Kamath and Joseph Ogutu, director for strategy and innovation, oversaw day-to-day operations of the leading communications company.

He said while the Safaricom board had approved extension of his contract, his family was also in support of the move and wondered why people were wishing him away.

“Some of you have taken the delight of burying me before my time,” he said, a remark which led to pin drop silence among journalists for a few seconds. His condition does not allow him to mingle a lot and has delegated most public appearances to the chief customer officer, Sylvia Mulinge.

The appointment of his successor will depend on decisions by Vodafone Kenya Ltd which controls 40 per cent of the telco, Kenya government, with a shareholding of 35 per cent and retail and institutional retailers holding 25 per cent stake.

Bob, as he is commonly referred to, took over from Michael Joseph in August 2010 and was to serve an initial contract of three years.

This was renewed for a further two years in 2013 then two more years from August 2015 to August 2017.

Collymore later secured another two-year extension which was set to end in August this year. As chief executive, he has seen the company revenue grow and post high profits year-on-year.

Data usage

He has seen the telco grow ahead of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which stands at 6.3 per cent. Growth has leveraged on uptake of M-Pesa and usage of data as customer base increasingly migrate to the Internet, moving away from voice and data.

M-Pesa has continued to record new highs with the introduction of Fuliza, which become the world’s first overdraft facility on mobile phone.

The facility, which is operated jointly with two local banks, has garnered 8.8 million users who have borrowed a combined Sh45 billion, Safaricom said earlier this month.

Going forward

Going forward, Collymore sees the firm deepening DigiFarm which offers smallholding farmers access to a suite of information and financial services, including discounted products, customised information on farming best practices, and access to credit and other financial facilities.

The service also provides farmers with input recommendation specific to their locality, with the recommended inputs accessible at a discount or on credit at a Digifarm depot.