Blow to Kenya as defender Onyango is ruled out of two games with injury

Cairo, Sunday

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne was dealt another massive blow when defender Joash Onyango was ruled out of last night’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Algeria in Cairo.

Onyango suffered an ankle injury in training on Saturday evening, ruling him out of the Sunday game. This comes hot on the heels of Brian Mandela’s injury with the experienced defender twisting his knee in training in Paris. In the absence of Onyango who had been touted to start alongside Musa Mohammed, Migne was left with a tough decision on choosing who to start against the Dessert Warriors.

Migne’s options

The choices at his disposal included starting the young Joseph Okumu who has played in the last two friendly matches or throwing in the experienced David ‘Calabar’ Owino who has, however, not been a starter since Migne started coaching Kenya.

Other options the tactician had was Vihiga United’s Bernard Ochieng who is yet to be capped. Midfielder Ismail Athuman Gonzalez was also used as a defender most of the time in training and could be yet another option for the tactician going forward.

Kenya faced a potent Algerian attack marshaled by Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez who won the English Premier League title with the Cityzens, Yacine Brahimi of Portugal giants FC Porto, Islam Slimani of Turkey heavyweights Fenerbahce and Adam Ounas who plies his trade with Napoli in Italy.

Miss two matches

According to Goal.com, the Gor Mahia defender is also likely to miss Kenya’s second Group C match against neighbours Tanzania.

“He was involved in a collision during a training session on Saturday night and he suffered a toe injury,” Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Goal from Egypt.

He added: “Onyango will now miss the first two matches against Algeria and Tanzania but could be fit to face Senegal in the final fixture. It is a blow for the team since we had already lost Brian Mandela.” Besides Onyango and Mandela, Musa Mohamed is another defender whose fitness was awaiting late confirmation after he also suffered a knock in France. -AGENCIES