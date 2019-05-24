Blow to Infantino as FIFA drops plans for expanded 2022 tournament

Lausanne, Thursday @PeopleSport11

FIFA shelved a proposed expansion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48 teams on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the world football body’s president Gianni Infantino.

The 2022 tournament in the Gulf state will now be played with 32 nations taking part.

FIFA said it had abandoned the expansion plans “following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process” which led to the conclusion that “under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now”.

“(The tournament) will therefore remain as originally planned with 32 teams and no proposal will be submitted at the next FIFA Congress on 5 June,” FIFA said in a statement.

The expansion was a pet project of Infantino, who pushed the idea despite the likely need for Qatar’s neighbours to put aside a two-year blockade and help to host an expanded tournament.

“The involvement of these countries in the organisation of the tournament jointly with Qatar implies the lifting of this blockade, in particular the lifting of restrictions on the movement of people and goods,” said a feasibility study submitted to March’s FIFA Congress in Miami.

Additional income

The study, seen by AFP, also claimed that a Qatar World Cup with 48 teams would generate “between $300-$400 million (Sh30 billion-Sh40 billion) of additional income”.

Specifically FIFA was counting on an additional $120 million (Sh12 billion) in TV rights, $150 million (Sh15 billion) in marketing rights and $90 million (Sh9 billion) from ticket sales. –AFP