Blow for Kenya as injury knocks Mandela out

Paris, Monday @PeopleSports11

Harambee Stars coach sebastian Migne has suffered a blow after dependable defender Brian Mandela was ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations following an injury.

Mandela injured his knee in Stars’ Monday morning training session at their camp in France and will not be fit in time for the tournament which begins on June 21.

In addition, Mandela will sit out Kenya’s friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo this Saturday.

“Brian got injured today in training. He is one of our key players and will not be available for Afcon. We will need to find a solution,” said Migné in France yesterday.

“It is not good for us and for him as well. Musa Mohamed also picked up a knock (in Harambee Stars’ friendly match against Madagascar). We cannot take a risk with him against DRC but he could be available for Afcon,” added the coach.

Migne, however, expressed optimism that he has enough depth to fill the void.

“We won against Ghana without key players. It is always problematic for the coach but we will try to find a solution,” said the French tactician.

The absence of Mandela leaves Migne short of central defenders with Mohammed, Joash Onyango and David Owino set to compete for starting place in Egypt. Additionally, Migne can use utility man Dennis Odhiambo or recall one more defender before naming his final 23-man squad.

Kenya is gearing up for their final pre-Afcon friendly match against DRC before leaving France for Egypt on June 19, five days before their opening match of the tournament against Algeria. -FKF