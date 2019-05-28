Behind the scenes intrigues that have left Shujaa on the brink of relegation

A series of tweets from an account belonging to Kenya Sevens star Dennis Ombachi was talk of the day among the rugby fraternity last weekend.

In the tweets, Ombachi enumerates a number of issues that have been bedeviling Shujaa over the years leading to the current situation where Kenya is in danger of being relegated.

Ombachi, who was among a number of senior Shujaa stars representing Samurai Select in an European tournament in St Petersburg, Russia last weekend while the national team was doing duty in London at the same time, wrote: “I am even ashamed to say I represented kenya in the olympics here, I will tell you what Russia does to its olympians just for going there (sic), sisi pesa yetu waliiba na waka kula yote (our money was stolen).”

Snubbed team

“I am saying this because I was part of the system this season before walking away, we deserve whats coming our way (sic),” the tweets further read.

Ombachi is among a number of Shujaa players who snubbed national team duties at the start of this season after a contract dispute with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

The players protested what they termed unfavourable working conditions and reduced amounts in their new contracts which they refused to sign and efforts to convince them to return have been unfruitful.

With the standoff, KRU assembled a team of novices ahead of the 2018/19 season under new coach Paul Murunga and it was no surprise when they struggled in the opening two legs in Dubai (one point) and Cape Town (three points).

That was supposed to have been a wake up call to KRU to engage the striking players and convince them to return for an improved performance in the subsequent legs but that was not to be.

The ‘kids’

Instead, they persisted with the ‘kids’ and they flattered to deceive in the fourth leg in Hamilton, New Zealand, collecting a season-high seven points before going back to ‘default settings’ in Sydney a week later, where they only managed one point.

Since then, Kenya have collected just 15 points from five legs in Las Vegas, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and London and with Paris concluding the season this weekend, Shujaa find themselves in a tight corner.

For a team that was averaging 10 points per leg in the last five years, this is an all-time low given they have not even managed a single Cup quarter-final appearance.

By contract, Shujaa only failed to reach the Cup quarters three times last season, finishing eighth with an impressive 104 points, having managed two Cup final appearances which they lost to Fiji under Innocent Simiyu.

Event though the 2016/17 season was one of their poorest, relegation was never on the agenda as they finished 12th with 63 points in Simiyu’s debut year. Singapore 2016, where they claimed a maiden Cup win is now a distant memory and mediocre has taken its place. The lowest tally ever recorded by the team was in 2012/13 season where Kenya finished the nine legs in 13th place with 46 points.

In their defence, KRU claimed lack of sponsorship left them with no option but to reduce the contracts but they are to blame for most of what is ailing Shujaa.

Reduced windfall

The union, under former chairman Richard Omwela, failed to plan in advance for the reduced windfall and going by Ombachi and co’s sentiments, the players have been uncomfortable for not just last season but before even when there were sponsors.

The decision to do away Simiyu also seems ill advised given he had built a strong team that had started posting impressive results.

While the youngsters have the desire and enthusiasm, they lack the know-how and have looked out of sorts as less-fancied rivals like Japan, Ireland, Wales and Spain have toiled with them while heavyweights use them as whipping boys.

Heading to Paris, Kenya are 14th on the table with 27 points, two better than Japan who are in the dreaded 15th place, whose occupant after the final leg will be relegated.

Kenya, who first featured in the world event in the 1999/2000 season and became a core team in 2002, are in Pool B alongside South Africa, Australia and relegation candidates Wales who are 13th with 30 points.

Shujaa can put themselves in good stead by performing well at the group stage, most importantly beating, who Wales increased their chances by collecting five points in London as Kenya managed one, and hope Japan, who are in Pool D of Paris with France, New Zealand and Scotland record less points.