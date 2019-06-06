Banknotes change will help tame graft dragon

Caleb Amisi

Kenya is faced with unprecedent hard time following the recent demonetarisation of banknotes. This is by far the most unique situation we find ourselves in, yet the most progressive step the government has taken in an effort to add impetus to the fight against graft.

While some may be wondering whether the move is a boon or bane for the economy, others have been quick to politicise it. In recent years, Kenyans have been treated to never-ending episodes of corruption scandals.

Stories of how money meant for public service delivery is embezzled by a few and stories of unimaginable amounts of money being found in individuals’ houses are short of stuff made for movies. Gradually and sadly, we have been a country that celebrates stealing from ourselves.

Successive governments have come to power with the promise of slaying this dragon, but every election cycle we have had this fight against corruption as number one presidential campaign manifesto and it remains just on paper since most of them are engulfed in corrupt activities themselves.

Our inaction has had, and will continue to have, devastating effects to unimaginable levels.

Evidence shows that Kenya’s competitiveness is held back by run-away corruption that are entrenched in every sector of the economy, while illicit funds have continued to be the lifeline for international crime and terrorism whose impacts we have witnessed.

It is time we took a critical look into our modus oparendi lest a few people will continue flourishing while the compact majority will continue perishing in the quagmire of poverty. Therefore, we applaud and support President Uhuru Kenyatta’e effort to cure the country of corruption.

The unveiling of the new currency could not be timelier in light of recent media reports about major money-laundering schemes and the mega corruption scandals we have seen in the country.

Additionally, it is time to do our due diligence and ensure full compliance with the CBK’s anti-money laundering measures. While we applaud the President and the CBK’s move, we must remain cognizant of the fact that the corrupt and the beneficiaries of the proceeds of corruption are not sleeping.

They will do everything possible to try and beat the system. Filing of court cases by known crooks,cronies to the corrupt and political dinosaurs of yesteryear is just but some of the bottlenecks we will face in this journey of liberating Kenya.

Thus we must remain steadfast and true to this mission. Finally,citizens are called upon to bring forth and inform the relevant authorities of suspicious transactions by elements keen to evade this dragnet.

Corruption has brought down nations and we must not allow the same fate to befall us. Let all with one accord, in common bond united, build our nation together. – The writer is Saboti Member of Parliament.