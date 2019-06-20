Bandari set for pre-season in Cape Town ahead of busy

SportPesa Premier League side Bandari FC will take their pre-season preparations to South Africa ahead of a busy 2019/20 season that will see them challenge for honours locally and continentally.

Bandari’s main sponsors Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have confirmed that the team will camp in Cape Town with coach Bernard Mwalala keen to challenge in five competitions starting next month.

KPA managing director Daniel Manduku in his speech, read by the Bandari FC Board of Trustee vice chairman Bernard Osero, said the team is committed to a proper pre-season. “I pledge my overwhelming support to Bandari FC and we shall continue supporting them as the new season edges closer,” said Manduku.

The team will feature in next month’s Kagame Cup before facing Gor Mahia in the SportPesa Super Cup.

Titles in sight

Bandari will then begin the 2019/20 SportPesa Premier League campaign in August before returning to the CAF Confederation Cup the following month and later take part in the SportPesa Shield where they will be seeking to defend their title.

“We have full support from our sponsors KPA but we also need the fans to believe in us to enable us do better in the 2019/20 Premier League season since our focus is to win the league title,” said Mwalala on Tuesday, during an awards ceremony organised by KPA to honour the players in Mombasa.

Captain Felly Mulumba said they have learnt from the challenges of last season and cannot wait for the new campaign to start. “Playing at both the Cecafa Championships and CAF Cup will be good challenge for the team and I am confident we have what it takes to emerge victorious in most of the tournaments we will participate in,” said the Congolese defender.

Congolese marksman, Yema Mwama, who scored 12 in the SPL and five in the Shield, was the big winner of the day as he scooped the best striker and second best fair play player of the season awards.