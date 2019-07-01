BAK introduces new measures for riders

Bodaboda Association of Kenya (BAK) has introduced a raft of measures that will be used to streamline and sanitize the bodaboda sector in Kenya.

Speaking in Nairobi, BAK Secretary-General, Kenneth Onyango said the new measures which will be effected before the last quarter of this year, will ensure all riders are registered and vetted, have badges and personal numbers for easier identification.

“We want to digitize this sector to bring back the sanity. All registered riders will be having a work badge which will be having a QR code so that once you scan the code you can get the rider details,” Onyango said.

He said the new measures will be initiated in phases starting with Nairobi County.

So far, the association has started collecting details of the riders and sample badges are out which will be used to create awareness about the whole process to other riders.

“We believe that once these badges are out and in use, most of the cases of boda boda riders committing a crime and running away will decrease because the association will only need to get the riders number which will always be boldly written on their reflector to track the rider,” Onyango pointed out.

At the same time, the association revealed that they are going to set up a riding school that will deliver values to the riders at an affordable cost in quest of meeting compliance with the Matiang’ i directives.