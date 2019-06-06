People DailySports

Australia captain Finch wary of West Indies’ threat

People Daily June 6, 2019
Australia’s captain Aaron Finch (right) faces head coach Justin Langer in the nets during a training session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England yesterday. Photo/AFP

Nottingham, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Australia captain Aaron Finch expects his side to face a “very dangerous” West Indies when the teams meet in a mouthwatering World Cup clash at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Reigning champions Australia started their title defence with a seven-wicket stroll against Afghanistan, while the West Indies’ fast bowlers were especially impressive in skittling out Pakistan for just 105 on the way to a comfortable win at Trent Bridge.

West Indies, with veteran opener Chris Gayle leading the way, have the run-scoring power to give an Australia side strong in both batting and bowling a run for their money.

“They’re a very dangerous side and I think that whichever team comes out and executes it from the start of the game, I think it’s important that you start really well, whether you bat or bowl first,” Finch told reporters at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

“Those first 10-over periods are going to be really crucial because we know how damaging the West Indies can be during that period. But equally, if we get off to a good start then we can start to try to get into our work a bit,” the opening batsman added.

“I think if we’re tentative and a bit stand-offish and wait for things to happen, that’s when they can dominate you from the start.”

Thursday’s match sees Australia back at a Trent Bridge ground where England posted a one-day international record 481 for six against them last year.

“I think just before we turned up to the training yesterday (Tuesday), a few boys talked about their previous experiences here, which obviously haven’t been overly pleasant. But we’re in the home change rooms, which is a first for everyone, which is nice,” Finch admitted.  -AFP

