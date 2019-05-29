Athlete Cheprot wins heart after picking up compatriot Kipkemoi

Emmanuel Masinde @PeopleSport11

Former Okpekpe international 10km Road Race winner Simon Cheprot has won many international races but recently in Nigeria, he won the hearts of many after stopping to help his Kenyan counterpart nearing the finish line.

Cheprot choose to help Kenneth Kipkemoi who had collapsed instead of crossing the line at the road race last Sunday to be among the top-10 finishers.

Mike Itemuagbor, promoter of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race hailed Cheprot for his heroic feat at the seventh edition of the race held last Saturday in Okpekpe, a rusty town in Etsako East local government area of Edo State.

The lanky Cheprot who won the Okpekpe race men’s title in 2016 and was first runner-up last year won the hearts of fans both at the venue and those watching live on television across the African continent when he stopped to help a rival, Kenneth Kipkemoi who collapsed towards the end of the race.

Cheprot helped his colleague across the finish line before beckoning on the medical team at the finish for aid.

Cheprot said: “Running does not mean we are at war, we are still friends, whatever I did it is unbelievable. Though Kiprono was ahead of him.

Create unity

“I saw him struggling to stand up that is when I stopped to help him. It is unbelievable on what I did, you cannot see your fellow runner falling and just pass because you want to win the cash prize, it is good to stop and to help, we do not run for money but we run for unity, health and love,” said Cheprot.

He continued to say: “We do not run because of money, we run to create unity all over the world. If you run as black or white we share one thing is blood.”

Cheprot said he has never met with Kipkemoi at any chance it was the first time the two came to know each other.

“When you die you will not go with anything. But God will ask you what did you do, it is through such kindness where we get the answer,” Cheprot adding that he has been running this race for the past four years but he has never experienced such incident. He said Kepkemoi told him that the climate was not good for him that is why he collapsed.

He was rewarded with $10,000 (Sh1 million) for his humanitarian effort and Itemuagbor says what Cheprot did is the true definition of sportsmanship. “Simon (Cheprot) may not have fulfilled his ambition of becoming the first athlete (man or woman) to win two Okpekpe titles since 2013 when we began this race, but he came to Okpekpe this year, ran and left as the hero. He did not win any medals but he won hearts.

The hero

“While running, his colleague collapsed and on instinct, Simon picked him up; held tight to him and lifted him. That ended his race. But he saved life. In 2016, Simon came first at Okpekpe; was second last year. Now, in 2019, he won hearts,” said Itemuagbor.