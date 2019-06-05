At least six people killed in massive Uganda landslide

At least six people have been killed and 10 injured following a landslide that hit the Eastern Ugandan district of Bududa in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It is feared that the death toll could rise as people are still searching for their missing relatives.

Landslides are frequent in the area, which lies in the foothills of Mount Elgon, near the border between Uganda and Kenya. More than 300 people were killed in a landslide in the area in 2010.

The latest landslide occurred in Butebulo and Bunamwamba Villages in Buwali Sub County at around 0100 local time (1100), after a three-day downpour.

Local authorities estimate that hundreds have fled their homes and taken shelter in churches, mosques or with relatives.

A large crack in the earth also formed in one of the villages. Rescue teams are on the ground assessing the damage.

The chairman of the district, Wilson Watila, said more cracks could develop in the area if rains continued, putting several villages at risk of further landslides.

According to the government, over 100,000 people living in the area require urgent relocation.

Bududa witnessed its worst landslide nine years ago, in which more than 300 people were killed. Last year’s landslide killed 40.

The government began re-settling survivors of last year’s landslide in May this year. But it faces a shortage of funds, as well as some resistance from people who are attached to their ancestral lands.