Arsenal count on Aubameyang, Lacazette in Europa League final

Chelsea fear it may be a parting gift, but should Wednesday’s Europa League final be Eden Hazard’s last game for the club, the Belgian is determined to go out on a high.

After seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, Hazard is expected to move to Real Madrid this summer after running down his contract into its final year.

“I just want to win the trophy if it is my last game,” said Hazard at the prospect of bowing out with his sixth Chelsea trophy.

Hazard has already told the club of where his future lies, with all signs pointing to a departure for the Spanish capital.

However, Chelsea’s position is complicated by a FIFA ban on signing players for the next two transfer windows.

Sell now and as things stand, pending an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, they will be unable to recruit a replacement.

Holding onto Hazard for a further 12 months, though, runs the risk that he can leave on a free transfer rather than for a reported £100 million ($127 million).

“We need to be ready if he wants something different,” admitted Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who himself could be headed for pastures new after the final in Baku.

Despite a topsy-turvy first season under Sarri, Chelsea have at least sealed their principal objective for the campaign by securing a return to the Champions League next season via a third-placed finish in the Premier League thanks to Hazard’s 16 goals and 15 assists. However, the 28-year-old believes his best seasons are not measured in statistics, but silverware.

Dynamic duo

Meanwhile, Arsenal are aiming to win a first European trophy in a quarter of a century in distant Baku and their hopes of doing so appear to rest at the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

After missing out on a top-four place in the Premier League, the assessment of Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the Gunners will be far kinder if they can end the campaign with victory in the Europa League final.

It all comes down to this London derby in an unlikely setting by the Caspian Sea, if Arsenal win, they will have a first piece of European silverware since raising the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994 and with it the additional prize of a return to the Champions League.

And while the Gunners have frequently toiled defensively this season, conceding 51 goals in the Premier League, Emery knows he is the envy of almost every coach in Europe with Lacazette and Aubameyang in his ranks.

They have scored 50 times between them this season, with Lacazette getting 19 goals and being named the club’s player of the year by Arsenal supporters. -AFP