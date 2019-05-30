Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne raised more anger among the Kenyan football fraternity when he dropped Kenyan Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga from his 27-man squad that will leave on Friday for a three-week cam in France.

Allan Wanga, alongside AFC Leopards midfield dynamo Whyvonne Isuza and Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire, are the players not to have made into the final team announced by Migne on Friday.

Paul Were has been included despite being out injured, and Migne confirmed that it is the Leopards winger’s situation which has forced him to pick 27 players instead of 26.

However, it is the exclusion of Kakamega Homeboyz striker Wanga that has left many stunned, given he is leading the Golden Boot chase in theKenyan Premier League with 18 goals and was expected to be among the first names on the list.

Two friendlies have been lined up for Harambee Stars, the first against Madagascar on June 7 in Paris and the second one against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15, in Madrid.

Kenya are Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, alongside Algeria,Senegal and Tanzania.