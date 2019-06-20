Angelo Ikame, manager Panarottis Restaurant.

Njeri Maina @njerimainar

How long have you been in the hotel industry?

I have been doing this for more than 17 years now, with the last four weeks spent managing and being the executive chef at Panarottis Restaurant.

I greatly enjoy managing people as well as interacting with people mainly through food. I love making dishes that bring joy and happiness to people and ensuring that the entire dining experience is memorable.

What, in your opinion, makes a great meal?

Food is more than its tastes and aromas and how it is presented. It is the whole setting, the quality of the service and even the speed with which it is presented. All these things are important in ensuring that a meal is memorable.

Prepare the meal fast and with expertise, garnish with edible garnish to complement both the colours on the plate as well as the taste, and present it in a professional manner complete with a smile.

What have been the highlights of your career?

Being able to mentor and guide new talent in the industry always fills me with joy. Right now here at Panarottis, I am currently mentoring a few guys fresh from culinary school. It is upon us as individuals and brands to pay it forward and ensure we train and empower the next generation.

Why should someone choose Panarottis?

At Panarottis, we pride ourselves on quality and great service. Our pizza ovens are wood fired, with our ingredients being organic and fresh. We cook with freshly kneaded dough made per order, and use fresh herbs and freshly made sauces for our pasta.

We are open from 10am everyday, till late. Feel free to pass by for great pizzas, great ribs and sumptuous pastas. We also have an assortment of great drinks from sangria to coffee.