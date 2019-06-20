Amputee side eye regional glory in Dar tournament

The national amputee football team has landed an invitation to the Cup of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Amputee Football (CECAAF) to be held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania from June 22-30.

The Kenyan team, under the tutelage of Willis Odhiambo and David Akhonya, has been in non-residential training at Parklands Sports Club for the last one month in anticipation of the first edition of the event.

Speaking after conducting a training session, Odhiambo exuded confidence in Kenya performing well especially given it is the most experienced among the six entrants.

According to Kenya Amputee Football Federation treasurer Polycarp Mboya, the tournament has attracted hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya Rwanda, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya will be going into the event with the advantage of having previously featured in high-profile tournaments like the 2014 and 2018 World Cup in Mexico during which time the team was bailed out financially by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The team, which leaves for Dar tomorrow, needs Sh600,000 to cater for transport and uniform and is seeking another bailout from the Nairobi county government.

In the meantime, the regional cup will be conducted under the statutes of the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and each participating nation has the liberty to send at least 15 players, five officials and one referee.