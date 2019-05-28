Allstars, Stima win to maintain second place with promotion quest

Premiership contenders Nairobi Stima and Kisumu Allstars increased their chances of promotion by winning their respective National Super League matches against Kibera Black Stars and Kenya Police yesterday.

Both are now tied on 71 points and three adrift of runaway leaders Wazito who beat Administration Police 2-1 on Sunday.

Second-placed Kisumu Allstars needed a Gerishon Arabe goal to pick the three points against the law enforcers in a titanic clash at Moi Stadium while Stima overpowered the slum boys 3-0 at Karuturi grounds.

Allstars maintain second spot due to a superior goal difference and this will keep coach Francis Oduor hopeful of promotion to the SportPesa Premier League with two rounds of matches left.

Wasted chances

The match itself was full of all-round action with both sets of teams pressing from the onset. Allstars applied more pressure with the lively Shadrack Omondi and Austin Ochieng creating problems for the law enforcers.

Lots of chances were wasted from both ends but in the middle of the second half, marauding left-back Arabe found himself in good position in the penalty area and thumped in a sizzler for the lone goal.

At Naivasha, the hosts Nairobi Stima were hungry as they hunted for goals from the first minute. The attacking duo of Dennis Oalo and Victor Omune were the go-to men as they totally disseminated the opponents who seemed shorn of ideas especially in the final third. Stima used their pace on attack and physicality in defence when it mattered as they bullied the Black Stars for most of the time.

Battling relegation

Meanwhile, seventh-placed FC Talanta were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo grounds. The physical encounter saw Talanta boss possession but never really tested the opposing goalkeeper.

Chris Owino and Shem Odinga had their moments but were lethargic for Talanta upfront. Migori Youth, who are battling relegation, will be happy with the point away from home as they wait to close the season in style at their Awendo backyard.

Anthony Gichu scored the equaliser in the last minute to cancel out Clinton Okoth’s 80th minute strike for the visitors.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Ushuru continue to struggle after a 2-2 tie against Nairobi City Stars in the late kick-off. The result leaves Ushuru with 67 points and in danger of missing out on the playoff spot.