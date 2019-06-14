Al Shabaab militants die after landmine explodes

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Three suspected al Shabaab militants were yesterday killed after a landmine they were planting on a road targeting Kenyan security forces, blew up on them.

The militia group is suspected to have been targeting Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers patrolling Boni Forest when the device prematurely exploded on them at Kwa Omollo village along Bodhai-Baragoni Road in Lamu county.

The incident left one of the bodies buried in a thicket some 500 metres away from the point of explosion.

In a clear manifestation of the high capacity of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), about one-metre deep gully was burrowed while their dismembered body parts were strewn all over.

Guns recovered

“Three loaded AK-47 rifle magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition and a magazine pouch were recovered at the scene,” a situational police report shows. Police believe the botched attack was targeting security forces conducting security operation in the area.

Late last year, four al Shabaab militants were killed and six AK- 47 rifles recovered from them in a botched night raid in the troubled Boni Forest within Lamu.

The insurgents targeted to blow up a Safaricom mast at Ijara to occasion a communication breakdown before proceeding to targeted areas mapped out for attack.

In August this year, five Kenya Defence Forces officers were killed and 10 others injured after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Lamu. The county has consistently been volatile with the terrorist threat remaining at an all-time high.

Northern Kenya and Lamu region have been marred with numerous terrorists’ attacks since 2011 when KDF alongside African Peace Keeping Mission in Somalia (Amisom) forces launched an incursion in Somalia to flush out the extremists. In Somalia, KDF officers serving under Amisom have managed to gain control of formerly al Shabaab-controlled regions, especially in the Southern Sector of Gedo region.