AK warns athletes against missing meets

AMOS ABUGA

Athletics Kenya (AK) top hierarchy has warned athletes fond of missing weekend meets of dire consequences. Speaking ahead of the Second Track and Field Meet at Mumias Sugar Sports Complex in Kakamega County, AK Senior Vice President Paul Mutwii says the trend by certain athletes needs to change henceforth.

Mutwii who is also in charge of the competition at Riadha House says future national team selections will be anchored on one’s participation in the organised meets. He further says a certain click of athletes are notorious if the vice.

“The meets are there for athletes to compete and gauge themselves and not for AK officials; It is not cool that athletes decide not to show up for events even without communicating. The good thing is we know those who never bother to turn up completely,” offered Mutwii.

“Even in cases where athletes have events like the Diamond League, it is good to let the federation know well in advance,” he said. He further hinted that sanctions might be imposed on certain athletes who only turn up for National trials while not caring about other meets.

“We might be forced to ask for an athletes’ credentials and their preparations record if they wish to represent the country in future championships,” he added.