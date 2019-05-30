Aigbogun expects positive response from Flying Eagles

Warsaw, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Flying Eagles head coach Paul Aigbogun (pictured) has asserted that his players have learned from their mistakes ahead of their final group stage encounter of the 2019 Fifa U-20 World Cup in Poland against Ukraine.

Aigbogun claims their game plan was disrupted against the United States on Monday because of the early goals they conceded in both halves of the tie played in Bielsko-Biala Stadium.

It was the Nigerian U20 team’s first defeat in Poland after they had opened their account with a 4-0 bashing of Qatar, and Aigbogun disclosed expects a response from his side when they face Ukraine in the final game of the group stage.

“We were not at our best but we won’t allow this to dampen our morale because the ultimate is to qualify for the next round. We apologise for the defeat but we are assuring Nigerians that they shall see an improved team against Ukraine,” Aigbogun told the team’s media office.

“The boys were not happy with their performance and they were all distraught after the game. They have been told what they must improve on. It was not that they were totally poor against USA but the goals they scored against us had a telling effect on them and they were unable to recover,” he added. -GOAL