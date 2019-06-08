Agwanda, Otanga to lead Sony exodus

Financially-stricken Sony Sugar is staring at the exit of four leading lights from the just-concluded SportPesa Premier League (SPL) campaign.

The South Nyanza sugar millers have failed to pay salaries for the last five months, leaving the players with little option other than walking out on free transfers.

And the upheavals in the sugar industry leave the club and players without a guarantee of better tidings in the future. The players gave their all in the face of difficulty, finishing fifth in the league with the second-best points tally of the final two months of the season.

But with the league concluded and club management not indicating whether the accrued salary arrears will be cleared, players have contacted agents to find new homes and escape the suffering in Awendo.

“We did not want to create a fuss in the media like players from other teams do. So we resolved to play well and earn moves to more stable teams,” one of the players told PD Wikendi.

Hot shot Derrick Otanga, who scored 13 goals last season, leads the list of stars quitting the Awendo-based club when the next transfer window opens.

Otanga has been courted by among other clubs, defending champions Gor Mahia, Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks.

His representatives have talked to another club out of the country but a move to Gor seems more likely as K’Ogalo are sourcing for a replacement for departing Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

“The situation has not been the best but we made good the opportunity to play in Kenya’s top-flight. Managing fifth place is not easy considering the suffering we went through but now I hope something good will come up,” Otanga said.

Other players on their way out of the 2006 champions’ fold are burly striker Enoch Agwanda, who has skippered the team in the last two seasons. Agwanda is in talks with several Nairobi-based clubs and a deal could be reached soon for his second transfer out of Sony.

Inventive midfielder Tobias Otieno and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi are also angling for moves away. The two, in addition to Agwanda and Otanga have been the mainstays at Sony Sugar and their exits will leave the club seriously handicapped.

Goalkeeper Omondi could be heading to the coastal town of Mombasa to replace Farouk Shikhalo who is quitting Bandari. -JAMES MAGAYI