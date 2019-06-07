African football boss arrested, questioned in France

Paris, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad was allegedly arrested by French police at the Berri Hotel in Paris on Thursday.

The CAF boss was in the European nation to attend the Fifa congress, which brought about Gianni Infantino’s re-election as president of the governing body.

According to Jeune Afrique, Ahmad Ahmad was detained at 8:30am local time and was to face the anti-corruption agency’s Central Office for Combating Corruption and Financial and Tax Crimes (Oclif).

The arrest has reportedly been made due to the president misusing funds of approximately $830,000 (Sh83 million) after ordering equipment via a French intermediary company called Tactical Steel.

Ahmad had previously denied the accusations, claiming all the decisions were made “collegially” and that the process was “transparent”.

In April, Reuters revealed that CAF secretary general Amr Fahmy accused Ahmad of alleged bribery and misappropriation of funds, according to officials and internal documents.

The documents allegedly disclosed that the African chief had instructed Fahmy to pay $20,000 (Sh2 million) in bribes into accounts of African football association presidents, which included Cape Verde and Tanzania.

After the alleged arrest of Ahmad, Fifa released a statement, which was published on the Twitter account of Tariq Panja, the author of Football’s Secret Trade.

In the statement, football’s governing body make it clear that they will not comment on the Fifa Vice President’s particular situation while underlining its mission to run football in a clean and transparent manner worldwide.

Ahmad is having a very difficult last few days. African football’s leading club competition has been thrown into disarray after the announcement that its showpiece game will have to be replayed, with the Tunisian prime minister weighing in to call the handling of the affair a “farce”.

Neutral venue

On Wednesday, CAF said that the Champions League final between Tunisian giants Esperance and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco would be replayed at a neutral venue after the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from June 21 to July 19.

Esperance were initially handed the title after Wydad walked off an hour into last week’s second leg in Tunis because VAR was unavailable to judge a disallowed equaliser.

Holders Esperance were leading 1-0 in the second leg and 2-1 overall when play was halted, and after a 90-minute delay the referee awarded the match to the home side.

“Following the farce of the CAF, I would like to pay tribute to the work done by the security forces,” tweeted Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

Esperance are expected to challenge the decision. A club source said officials would explore all viable options, starting by taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. -AGENCIES