Action galore as Nyanza Secondary School Games start

Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term Two Ball Games kick off in Kisumu today.

Kisumu Boys’ School will be the host for the top talent exhibition in football U19 and U16 (both boys and girls), volleyball boys and girls, netball and racquet (badminton, table tennis and lawn tennis).

In all disciplines, competition is expected to hit high pitch as all qualifiers have exuded confidence and vowed to compete and not to feature in the championship for the sake of participating.

The highlight will be the boys’ volleyball, where defending champions Mogonga PAG are expected to dominate again.

They serve off their title defence against Thurdibuoro but expect intense competition from main challenger and two-time champions Sengera SDA Boys also, last year’s losing finalists. Former champions Ambira Boys are in the mix to challenge for this year’s title.

Defending champions

In the girls’ competition, four-time regional champions and losing finalists Sega Girls seek revenge after losing last year and are out to reclaim the title. However, defending champions Nyakach Girls have to contend with 2016 runners-up Mabera Girls from Kuria, Migori County who have shown intent of dominating the discipline.

In netball, it’s all but battle of titans as fireworks is promised and expected to raze high when six out of eight teams in the competition are former regional finalists and come face-to-face with one another.

Defending champions Nyakach Girls take on Mokomoni Girls in their opening match as Kisii County netball queens, Mogonga Girls take on 2016 regional runners up Nyarach while last year’s runners up Kadika Girls face off with 2017 runners up Kobala Girls in an epic of a match.

Record champions, Obambo Girls wish to forget their bitter loss and reclaim their title as they take on minnows Bishop Abiero Girls.

A new champion will be crowned in football U19 Boys with former champions, Kisumu Day (2014, 2015) and Barding (2016) taking advantage to redeem themselves but will have high riding Gesero Boys, Tom Mboya, Kobero Bara, Awasi, Agoro Sare and Nyakongo Boys from Nyamira to contend with.