Act to check filth in public markets

Rains are a blessing not just because they enable crops to grow but also because they cleanse and leave the environment healthier with appealing, aesthetic effect as is currently happening.

True when rains pound, often setting off flash floods, they not only cause damage to infrastructure; roads, bridges, informal structures and the like, they also degrade and accentuate the state of poorly maintained facilities. This is the situation in most public markets.

Few places are as dirty and murky as Nairobi’s Wakulima market, the centre for distribution of food to most City residents. But the market is hardly an isolated case. The more recent is increasingly desolate Muthurwa next door, Shauri Moyo better known as Burma about a kilometre away, are marooned in filth.

Kongowea in Mombasa despite constant outcries remains synonym for filth. It’s the same scenario in Nakuru’s main market, Kibuye in Kisumu to mention just a few that have become contagious vermin incubators.

Muthurwa market, which is less than 10 years old, has sunk into the contamination vector category. Apart from the mud menace, the roofing and perimeter fence are falling apart while murk flows everywhere. Those accessing the facility must either brave the murk or just wade through.

County authorities in affected areas have obligation to address the deteriorating sanitation status of these facilities. Some of the cleanliness issues do not require massive cash investments but a more practical and proactive approach. These markets have enforcement personnel who have sadly failed spectacularly.

The area around Burma, for example, is an assortment of stinking filth comprising animal hooves, horns and rotting flesh yet this is Nairobi’s foremost meat market where millions of shillings change hands daily.

It all boils down to operating without cost-effective strategy and facilities to manage waste which none of our urban authorities appear to have. Unless those charged with managing the utilities act resolutely, nothing much will change. Whenever there is threat to close the facilities, one sees desperate scramble to correct the situation.

The Nairobi regeneration team has done a good job within a short time, creating pathways, dredging and clearing drainage, repairing roads and beautifying roundabouts but the elephant in the room remains solid waste disposal.