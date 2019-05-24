Accountants warn State on dangers of Sh300b owed to suppliers

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) has sounded the alarm over growing pending bills, saying the trend could cripple service delivery in both levels of governments.Chairman Julius Mwatu (pictured) said the ballooning of unpaid bills have the effect of crippling the government’s ability to deliver meaningful change for its citizens.

He said currently, the two levels of government owe suppliers and contractors about Sh300 billion. Mwatu who was speaking during the Institute’s 35th Annual Seminar in Mombasa noted that suppliers and commercial banks have for a long-time decried delay by the national and county governments to settle their arrears running into billions of shillings.

During the meeting, ICPAK proposed among other things, that National Treasury considers adoption of accrual accounting as opposed to cash accounting which presents challenges in terms of monthly and annual financial reporting on pending bills and other liabilities.

Multiplier effect

Accrual accounting method records revenues and expenses when they are incurred, regardless of when cash is exchanged.Mwatu also said there is need to develop a database of all owed dues to counties, and assess the multiplier effect to the economy.

“The Institute supports recent efforts by the National Assembly to amend the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act 2015, compelling the national and county governments to pay suppliers and contractors within 30 days,” the chairman said.

Mwatu at the same time noted that while the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) 2019 projected gross domestic product to expand by 6. 1 per cent in financial year 2018/2019 and 6.2 per cent in financial year 2019/2020, numerous obstacles lie ahead.

He said drought, erratic rainfall and other external shocks such as trade war between US and China are likely to hinder realisation of these targets.