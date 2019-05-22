A draw against Vihiga will land Gor their third league title in a row

Gor Mahia are only 90 minutes away from bagging an unprecedented 18th SportPesa Premier League (SPL) title when they face Vihiga United in a round 32nd match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos this evening.

Stakes are high as a win for K’Ogalo, who won the last two editions, will mean they will have the trophy for keeps for the second time in a row.

The Green Army first won the cup for good after vanquishing all in the top-tier league in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Gor’s longtime archrivals AFC Leopards were the first time to achieve such a feat following their conquest in 1980, 1981 and 1982 during which time the big cats were at their peak. Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda said once Gor are coronated champions, they will eternally have the trophy stashed in their cabinet.

“KPL rules and regulations are clear. If Gor wins the trophy it will be in perpetuity and the rules shall continue applying to any team that does so in future,” said Oguda

He, however, pointed out that unlike the past when KPL brought the trophy at the match venue anticipating to crown a champion, the occasion will be tentatively be held on Saturday at Machakos Stadium during their match against Posta Rangers, in case they win this afternoon.

Retain squad

Today, Gor have no choice but to beat relegation threatened Vihiga United hands down not only to rewrite the history books, but also to become Kenya’s emissaries once again in the 2020 Africa Champions League as well as the Cecafa Club Championships.

Gor’s coach Hassan Oktay has refused to be swayed by his team’s title prospects during the match against Vihiga and stuck to his usual comment that it is like any other.

“We are going out there to play our game as we have always done but obviously, we want to do the fans proud by winning the gong,” said Oktay.

With Dennis Oliech still out injured,Oktay is expected to retain the squad that ‘massacred” AFC Leopards 3-1 last Sunday including two-goal hero Nicholas Kipkirui, Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata.

Word of caution though for Gor is that Vihiga United are battling relegation and could be a pretty hard side to handle.

And with basement side Mount Kenya United virtually having been banishment from the league, 14th placed Posta Rangers will be gunning to avoid dropping to the danger zone when they stalk Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In Kasarani, Mathare United will be out to spoil Bandari’s pursuit for the runner’s up when the two come up in a potential thriller.

Bandari has lately posted good results and despite playing away, bookmakers tip them to squeeze a point out of the ‘slum boys’.