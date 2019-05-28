A case for sustainable menstrual products

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Disposable sanitary pads are favoured around the world by women for their stain-free and cosy nature. But in the world where challenge of plastic pollution has reached global crisis, it should occur to most women that millions of non-biodegradable sanitary pads are making their way into water bodies.

With lack of proper disposal mechanism, most if not all are making their way into sewerage systems, landfills, and open fields every month, posing huge environmental and health risks.

According to United Nations Environment Programme, on average, every woman using sanitary pads contributes 60 kilogrammes of pad waste in her lifetime, generating 100,000 tonnes of waste annually.

It’s been estimated that the average woman will dispose of 10,500 sanitary products in her lifetime.

Sound investment

With little data on menstrual health in Kenya, the National Health Service (NHS) in UK says that between the age of 12 and 52 a woman who doesn’t have kids will have around 480 periods.

The figure will be less for those who have pregnancies though, and plenty of other factors affect this too, such as the age you reach puberty and the menopause, and what contraceptives you use.

The data shows that woman buy 22 tampons or pads each month, which translates to millions of shillings.

Since 2011, the Kenyan government has been setting aside funds to buy and distribute the commodity to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In the 2017-2018 financial year, Sh500 million was budgeted for that purpose, up from Sh400 million in 2016/2017.

In 2017 President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the amendment to the education act, which provides for ‘free, sufficient and quality sanitary towels’ to every girl registered at school.

It also states that there must be “a safe and environmental sound mechanism for disposal”.

Environment friendly

Numerous women instinctively flush sanitary products down the toilet rather than put them in the bin, which ends up in water bodies and into the food chain.

But time is ripe for sustainable menstruation due to negative impact of menstrual products on the environment.

Though menstruation topic is treated as a taboo and superstitious, there is need for safe technologies and interventions to dispose of and treat menstrual waste.

Reducing period waste is not just a case of throwing used sanitary products in the bin rather than the toilet, but also seeking out alternative menstrual products that are plastic free.

Due to this, the government is being urged to embrace the use of reusable sanitary towels to control environment pollution, which are also cheap.

Some of the solutions fronted include the use of menstrual cups, cloth pads and period panties.

Menstrual cups are cylinders that are made from medical grade silicone and designed to collect menstrual fluid. They basically replace tampons and have a lifespan of up to 10 years.

Cloth pads are made from organic cotton, and can last for up to 10 years, and period panties, designed like regular underwear, but contain extra, absorbent padding.