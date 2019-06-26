Express partners with America’s top travel network

Harriet James @njerimainar

Express Travel Group, one of East Africa’s premier travel management companies, has partnered with North America’s largest travel organisations as part of a major expansion of international presence.

With more than 42,000 travel advisors, Travel Leaders Network is a global travel agency network community with the strength, passion and expertise to empower leisure and corporate travel agencies worldwide.

“This expansion allows us to offer a highly-personalised service model to our international travellers with the backing of a leading travel industry company and represents a fantastic strategic fit to grow our corporate and leisure business in East Africa,” said Alastair Addison, CEO of Express Travel Group.

Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala welcomed the Americans to Nairobi, saying the move amplifies Kenya’s status as a preferred destination. “This new partnership will promote traveller arrivals into Kenya both for business and leisure purposes helping to achieve our goal of increased tourism arrivals.

The deal aligns with and supports Tourism Agenda 2018-2022 in boosting air travel infrastructure, increasing Kenya’ competitive position in the travel sales system and providing improved access for international tourists to our destinations,” he said.

Roger Block, President of Travel Leaders Network, said they are excited about the new partnership and the opportunity to expand the networks’ services to travellers in East Africa.

The American network’s suite of programmes include online booking tools, marketing tools, hotel programmes such as Select Hotels and Resorts and Worldwide Hotel, education and training resources.