Lobby threatens to protest against MPs’ push for house allowances

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

A civil society organisation has threatened to organise demonstrations against MPs, over the Sh250,000 monthly housing allowances they awarded themselves despite protests from Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid termed as greed, attempts by senators and MPs to force the National Treasury to pay the allowances.

“Their threats to paralyse or block government ministries’ budgets are empty. If they dare interfere with the budget, they will meet us in the streets,” he said.

Khalid asked SRC to ignore threats by the legislators and stand with a majority of Kenyan taxpayers, who are opposed to the payment. He also asked Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to probe alleged abuse of office by the legislators.