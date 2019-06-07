Surviving ghosting after a love bomb.

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel once observed the opposite of love is not hate, but indifference. For at a minimum, to love or hate someone is to have intense emotions toward them. But with indifference, one shows no emotions.

Perhaps that is why it has become easy for people to effortlessly appear and reappear in other people’s lives. And with dating apps and sites, it has become even more easier.

Just a year ago, Mary Wambui met a guy on Tinder. After chatting for a while and going for several dates, she thought she had found her Mr Right. However, Mary noted something unusual. “We would communicate on a daily basis and always wished one another a good day or a good night.

However, a time came when we would never finish a conversation and he would disappear for a month. No phone call, no text, no WhatsApp. When you call him, he doesn’t reply. Nothing,” says Mary.

“I haven’t heard from him for four months. It is disappointing. You enjoy each other’s company, you find the other person cool, intelligent, funny and then out of nowhere they disappear. In your mind you are left thinking, what did I do wrong?” laments Mary.

Common phenomena

What Mary didn’t know is that she has been ghosted. Ghosting is when someone breaks off a relationship (often an intimate relationship) by ceasing all communication and contact with the former partner without any apparent warning or justification, as well as ignoring the former partner’s attempts to reach out or communicate. Many people would find it rude, disrespectful as well as a deep betrayal, especially if the relationship was an intimate one.

Psychologist Ruth Mwaura says ghosting is a form of social rejection that activates pain in the same way as physical pain. Additionally, it can result in low self-esteem and psychological distress.

Nearly 50 per cent of men and women have gone through ghosting or have done it. Regardless of how common this phenomenon is, the emotional effects can be overwhelming and can damage those who already have fragile self-esteem,” says Ruth.

No consequence

There are several type of ghosting. The first happens to people you’ve met online for the first time and you are getting to know them. A person can ghost you if they didn’t like what you said or did. “Maybe, it’s the first time you are talking and you are already sending nudes or sexting without the other person’s context. If you are just on the texting phase, it’s advisable to just move on with your life,” says Ruth.

The second type of ghosting happens during dating. You’ve met this person, talked, have been going out for a while and suddenly they just disappear and you don’t get to hear from them for weeks or even months. These people may ghost you for several reasons. Ruth says some might be focused on safeguarding their own emotions and might not be thinking about the other person’s need or may not even know how to communicate how they feel.

“Online communication has made people desensitised and the lack of a social connection with people you’ve met online means that there is no consequence to them just leaving your life without warning,” she says.

Emotional cruelty

Worse is ghosting can indicate the person you are dating is a narcissist or has mental issues. According to Pychology Today, many narcissists employ seduction, engage in game playing, and use relationships for self-enhancement. Despite a façade of confidence and independence, narcissists feel insecure and empty. They require constant reassurance or “narcissistic supply” from those around them, but like vampires, it’s never enough to fill their emptiness or satisfy their hunger.

They fear that they’re undesirable. Their sense of self is determined by what others think of them; they try to control what others think to feel better about themselves. Thus, love bombing is a means to seek attention, boost their ego, and fulfil self-enhancement needs for sex, power, and control. When they’re depressed, have suffered a loss, or are disenchanted with their last conquest, they look for new narcissistic supplies.

“Ghosting is the worst form of emotional cruelty. If you are in a relationship with someone, mutual respect requires you tell them the truth. Ghosting hurts as it leaves the other person without closure or knowledge as to why the person they love went away,” advises Ruth.

But before you conclude that you have been ghosted, first do not judge. Scrutinise the relationship, recounting your past interactions. It’s advisable to leave whenever someone has a pattern of ghosting whenever there is a confrontation or argument.