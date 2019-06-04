Herdsboy’s love for football flying him places

For the love of his role model, Lawrence Masira inscribed the name of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil with a black marker at the back of a red jersey his mum bought him. This act has not only seen him get the attention of Ozil, but has also seen him land ambassadorial job

Amos Abuga @PeopleDailyKe

Lawrence Masira can’t wait for June 21. Even thinking about it gives him goose bumps. He is so excited about this day that he has sleepless nights just thinking of how he will fly for the first time in his life and become an escort for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated to take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

It all seems a dream for the 10-year-old. Several months ago, the Class Five pupil at Ngei Primary School, Nairobi, was going about his business after school— he was herding his neighbour’s cattle as part of his job after school.

Two things about Masira caught the attention of sports journalist Eric Njiru: He was grazing in the streets of Nairobi – concrete city and two, he was wearing a self-made Arsenal Jersey, which was lovingly written on the back in black marker pen ‘Ozil 10’.

Lady Luck

Njiru then shared the photo on his Twitter page. His innocent social media post, unknown to either party could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Masira. The tweet gained so much traction and eventually caught the eye of the German midfielder, and Arsenal player Mesut Ozil.

The Arsenal star then sent an Arsenal kit that had five official Arsenal jerseys, three pairs of boots, and two Özil hats for Masira.

And Lady Luck kept on smiling on Masira. He has been appointed the Visa Players Escort Ambassador for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. Player escorts walk with the players into the pitch ahead of kick-off. “My mum bought me an Arsenal jersey.

While I was walking, I picked up a marker pen. I felt in my heart that I should write Mesut Ozil’s name on my jersey. I admire how he plays,” recalls Masira of the incident that pushed him to the limelight. “My mother and I will be boarding a plane for the first time. It is a big privilege. It still feels like a dream to us,” he says.

Born and raised in the lowly Naserian area in the Nairobi’s Kibra slums, Masira sees football as the only way out of poverty. The fourth born in a family of six despite his tender age knows too well what it means to lack basic needs.

He has seen his single mother struggle to put food on the table for the family. “I believe it is God who is rewarding her for the many sacrifices she had done for the family,” says Masira who is hoping Harambee Stars will perform well in the Cup of Nations.

His dream is to one day meet his footballing idols Mesut Ozil and Egyptian Mo Salah. On the pitch, he aspires to play like the duo as professional footballer, his dream career.

Hope for future

“I want to become a professional footballer and be able to give back to the society. I know what it means to be poor, and having to fight for basic life necessities such as food,” says Masira.

The determination of his mother, Hellen Masira, is what motivates the youngster to keep working hard both in school and in field where he thrives playing as a forward. He adds: “I want to be in a position where I can help my mother and siblings and the village at large. That is what would give inspiration to many.”

For Hellen, whose firstborn is a daughter aged 15 years and the last born is aged six, God works in mysterious ways, and therefore she can only remain hopeful and patient.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine this could happen to my family, majorly because of the poverty that is mostly associated with those who live in the slums. I am humbled with what God is doing to us, it is not only an inspiration to me, by all my children and the community we come from,” she says.

And as he wears Ozil’s jersey, Masira hopes to wear a shirt with his own name one day. “When I grow up I want to play for Arsenal, then I can help my mum. I want to build her a house and buy her a car,” he says.