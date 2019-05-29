Meet Joanna Kinuthia a creative who started a self-titled YouTube channel

Joanna Kinuthia is a creative who started a self-titled YouTube channel one year ago. Her audience has since grown to make her a trailblazing beauty influencer, especially on matters make-up. She talks with Faith Kyoumukama

What inspired you to start Joanna Kinuthia YouTube channel?

It was my love for make-up that prompted me to start watching YouTube tutorials. That was back in high school and slowly I started doing my own make-up. I would save up and buy make-up products and then I would get questions from curious people on how I did my make-up. That’s what motivated me to start the channel to spread the knowledge.

What was the response?

At first, it was slow and I expected it. But I had done research that made me aware of such reactions. The viewership peaked after four to six months and I even started making money from it by posting sponsored videos on the channel.

How did you launch your make-up line Joanna K Cosmetics?

I started small with an eye shadow pallet of 10 shades and four matte lipsticks, one red lipstick and a few browns and nudes favourable on all skin tones.

How would you describe your sense of style?

I would give it a name and that would be comfortable chic and stylish. I love dresses that are simple, but stylishly rich.

What is one thing you can’t leave the house without?

I always carry a mini make-up bag, which consists lipsticks and gloss in case I needed a touch, which is almost all the time. I also can’t leave without a tiny bottle of lotion, just in case I need to stay moisturised, it’s a must-have for every girl.

What do you splurge on the most?

I splurge the most on make-up and skin care beauty products. I love wearing make-up to achieve a flawless look and you must take care of the skin underneath the make-up.

What’s the biggest amount of money you’ve ever spent on make-up at a go?

I once spent Sh10,000, but of course on different things at different stores. But if we are to count how much money I have spent on make-up within the last three or four months and put it in one bill, it’d be quite a handsome amount.

What beauty tip have you kept over the years?

Putting an eye primer or concealer on eyelids before applying eye shadow. I learned this trick when I was a beginner and it has worked since. This helps the eye shadow pigment to come out so well. I mean what you see on the pallet is what you get in reality.

Who is your fashion icon?

Kourtney Kardashian. Given a chance I would raid her closet. Of all the Kardashian sisters, I think she is the most stylish. I can describe her style as bold yet simplistic with an impressive taste, which subtly makes a statement.

Which trends do you wish were banned?

This has a lot to do with make-up. I am done seeing eyebrows that are poorly filled in, too thick, look unnatural and done with a black eye pencil. Some shapes are not to be seen on human faces. When it comes to dressing, we can safely drop the peplum.

What mantra do you adhere to when it comes to fashion?

It is rightly said that style is a way to say whom you are without having to speak. My mantra is, if you feel good in it, wear it. Does it make you confident, wear it; does it make you feel beautiful, put it on!