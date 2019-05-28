Kenya Airways stock makes slight decline

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

The government has reopened sale of mobile-based retail infrastructure bond M-Akiba as it seeks to raise at least Sh250 million for infrastructure development. This comes barely two months after the launch of the paper, which attracted a 79 per cent subscription rate.

“The National Treasury, the Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), have jointly reopened the M-Akiba Retail Infrastructure Bond Issue No. MAB/2/2017/03 to offer Kenyans another opportunity to invest in the government infrastructure bond,” a communiqué sent to newrooms yesterday read in part.

Dubbed ‘M-Akiba reopen 2 of May’, the issue which was opened up for grabs yesterday runs up to June 7.The value date is set for June 10 and will start trading at the NSE on June 11, 2019.

“The tenure for this bond will be one year and three months, with a redemption date of September 7, 2020,” National Treasury said.

Commenting during the re-open, CDSC Chief Executive Rose Mambo noted:“ CDSC has put in place robust systems that ensure security of client information and seamless settlement of transactions.”

Since inception, the bond has attracted over 459,586 M-Akiba bond investors, according to CDSC, with the bond programme raising a total of Sh.594.7 million.

Treasury first tested the market with a Sh150 million pilot sale that was launched on March 23, 2017, which was oversubscribed two days to its closure. But when the main sale was launched on June 30, it failed to impress forcing Treasury to extend its sale by close to two months.

The government had set a target of Sh1 billion with a green shoe option of up to Sh3.85 billion, but ended raising Sh247.47 million, where of the 303,534 investors who had shown interest, only about 5,980 put their cash in the bond. This was blamed on the then prolonged General Election.