How cooler weather has led to a ‘noble’ retirement idea.

If there is one chap who is grateful for the cooling temperatures in Nairobi and highlands east of the Rift Valley (as the weathermen so mysteriously put it), it must me none other than me, myself and I.

You see, I am also a trinity but nowhere near the Holy one. Mine is as humdrum as they come but remind me to tell you another day how I exist in three dimensions.

I was telling you about how my scalp is relieved by the clouds that have shielded it from the harsh rays of the scorching African sun. You will recall that my thinning hair has not helped matters and neither has my barber by refusing to offer a discount on account of having to deal with less hair every time I spend my hard-earned cash to get a cut.

By the way, have you noticed how weird barbers can be? Just check out the hairstyles they choose for themselves. Some even look as if they have not had a haircut for a few months. Now, that is downright strange for a barber. I cannot help comparing that with a chef who is malnourished. Can you trust a chap like that?

But we digress. We were on the cooling temperatures of Nairobi and how that has aided my thinking of my retirement. You know we have come a long way from the days retirees used to be handed wheelbarrows and ropes (exactly what were ropes for?). Some wag suggested the rope was for the bloke to commit suicide if the wheelbarrow (read farm work) didn’t work. Holy Moses!

Now, retirees are bought tablets, smart phones, books on how to handle finances, counselling tips on how to keep depression at bay and so on and so forth.

I have been agonising about what I will do when I stop pounding keyboards for a living. You see, I started this scribe business during the age of typewriters and fax and telex machines. Of course you have to visit museums and insurance brokers offices to see a typewriter. (There is no other way of typing details on a car insurance sticker.)

But just last week, the answer came to me, and not in a dream. Just like that. I will earn a living (and possibly a jail term!) by mimicking former POTUS Barack Obama. I will call our very own prezzo and tell him a few fibs. Of course the details will remain secret, lest some foxy chap runs away with this great idea.

This idea, borne of a massive brainwave should work. After all, did not a man mimic Uhuru the other day and literally got away with it? And just days after that, did another man not mimic one Fred Matiang’i and make lots of dough in the process?

Look at it this way. What use is a voice like mine if I cannot make a living out of it? And by the way, not just a living but millions? By mimicking Obama, or even one Trump, I will propose a business partnership in the real estate sector, say out there next to Two Rivers. I will even open a bank account in the name of a proxy and suggest that Uhuru puts in his bit of the investment and he waits to hear from my advisors. I can trust Uhuru to do this.

As he waits for this marvelous idea to mature, I will change address (not Post Box Office number). I mean I will buy a nice little, luxurious villa out there in Nyali, with a corresponding one in Karen or Muthaiga or such other leafy suburb address.

Ring bell

You know how these addresses are. You are woken up by the chirping of birds, unlike the banging of matatu doors, which touts bang like demented banshees, yelling and smelling like skunks. It’s enough to drive you insane.

But back to our new life, where your food is prepared by a chef, no less. Not a domestic servant from some strange village, who thinks potatoes, rice, carrots, cabbage and meat all belong to one meal, cooked together with lots of water.

You see, in high society, the chef rings a bell at precisely 1pm and announces in a well-educated drawl: Lunch is served.

Of course, that is markedly different from my current situation in which the jack off all trades (cook, laundry and sanitation assistant) goes something like “Baba Mike, chumvi imeisha na chakula imeiva, kuja ukule, itapoa!” Guys, there is nothing wrong with a little daydreaming, is there? Have an innovative week, folks!The writer is Special Projects Editor, People Daily