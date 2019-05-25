Sofapaka’s Umaru bags second player of the month title

Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba has become the second player after Enock Agwanda to bag two SportPesa/LG player of the month award in one season.

This is after the Ugandan forward who bagged the February 2019 award was feted for his exemplary performance in April during an award ceremony held at Eastleigh Secondary School on Friday.

“I knew you would come back and give me another award. I am a believer so when I told you that I will win it again before the season ends it was out of my faith,” Kasumba chided the award organisers

The former SC Villa man was in scintillating form for Batoto Ba Mungu in April scoring seven goals, strikes that helped his side, close on leaders Gor Mahia in table standings.

Goals

Kasumba began the month with a brace in the 2-0 win over Zoo FC in Kericho before scoring the all important-last minute winner against KCB in Machakos. He then found the back of the net in the one 1-1 draw against Kariobangi and the 1-0 win over Sony Sugar before ending the month with a brace in the two-all draw against Mathare United.

The clinical forward saw off competition from AFC Leopards’ Whyvonne Isuza, Kakamega Homeboyz’ Allan Wanga and Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng to win the award.

He garnered 23 points while Isuza came in closely second with 21. Wanga was third with 16 while Enosh Ochieng picked 10 votes.