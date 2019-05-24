BusinessPeople Daily

Telcos prepare to buy M-Pesa rights from UK’s Vodafone

Safaricom will start a joint venture with Vodacom to acquire the intellectual property rights to the popular M-Pesa mobile financial services platform from Britain’s Vodafone, Safaricom’s Chief Executive Officer said yesterday.

Bob Collymore said the €12 million (Sh1.4 billion) deal will let both purchasers make significant savings in royalties paid to Vodafone and expand the service to new African markets.

“We are taking ownership of M-Pesa, the brand and the intellectual property. Joint ownership between us and Vodacom and we then use that as a platform into running into other markets across the continent,” Collymore told Reuters in an interview.

Safaricom, the most profitable company in East Africa, pays two per cent of its annual M-Pesa revenue to Vodafone. Revenue from M-Pesa stood at Sh75 billion ($741 million) in Safaricom’s financial year to the end of March.

Vodacom, a South African operator which owns 35 per cent of Safaricom, pays five per cent in an intellectual property fee to Vodafone from its M-Pesa business, which is mainly in Tanzania.

“More important than the significant savings is about us determining the future, the roadmap of M-Pesa because at the moment the roadmap is determined by Vodafone,” Collymore said. – REUTERS

