My rocky journey to becoming a mum

Nereall Yongo has gone through it all— from miscarriages, difficult pregnancies, prolonged labour postpartum haemorrhage to postnatal depression. Now a mother of two, she looks back at the journey with a smile

Nereall Yongo and her husband Desmond Bosire sit idly on a couch. They catch up on the events of the day as they publicly display their affection. One can hear their two children, Prince aged nine, and Ranen, four, playing in a different room and once in a while, the younger one runs to the sitting room to accuse his brother of snatching a toy from him or refusing to partake in a hide and seek game.

Nereall and Desmond mediate between the two children, reminding them they are brothers. They are happy to watch their children grow, something they do not take for granted.

The mere thought of someone calling them ‘mum’ or ‘dad’ brings them joy. “I had several miscarriages before Prince was born. Our last loss was a second trimester stillbirth. His death devastated us. We were shattered,” says Nereall, a blogger, who is currently working on a book on grief.

Dark path

She adds: “Those who have walked that dark path know it only too well. Grief transformed us from being caterpillars into butterflies. It was a process that refined and eventually redefined us.”

For Nereall, both of her pregnancies were difficult. “I suffered hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that affects a small percentage of pregnant women whereby they vomit up to 30 times a day. Within four months of both pregnancies, I had withered from a shapely 75 kilogrammes woman to a skinny woman who weighed 45 kilogrammes.

I was a shadow of myself. I remember reporting to work when I was five months pregnant and no one could recognise me,” she explains. With the support of her husband who took it upon himself to prepare meals and take care of her, she sailed through. Her sons’ births were as different as their personalities. “The first one was a prolonged labour that went on for two days and drained all my energy.

I suffered severe postpartum haemorrhage that almost took my life. Then postnatal depression set in. I was through so much pain in a short time that I saw the child as a source of my pain. I literally ran away from my baby for two days after his birth. I was scared of him.

Having him had been such a horrific experience,” she recalls. Soon after, her son developed jaundice, which lasted for five days. Jaundice is a condition in which the skin, whites of the eyes and mucous membranes turn yellow because of a high-level of bilirubin, a yellow-orange bile pigment.

“We went through phototherapy and when he got healed I passed out. I was readmitted for 13 days. My body had taken such a beating. I had lost so much blood and being through a lot of stress my systems were giving in,” she says. Surprisingly, with her younger son, she had the easiest birth.

“It felt like a cheat. I walked in for a check-up and got admitted immediately. I was having a precipitous labour. I was so near delivery I could have had him on the road. I called my husband and before he drove from Westlands to Karen, the boy was already born.

The next morning, we were discharged from hospital and we took our son home,” she says. However, the second born was a light sleeper and cried a lot. “There was a time when we went for 13 days and nights without sleep. Our second born has taken us through thrilling experiences in this journey of parenting.

He doesn’t challenge authority— he commands authority. Whereas our oldest son has always been the complete opposite—an adult in a baby’s body. Too sensitive, diplomatic, cautious, responsible and reliable. The kind of baby that made parenting seem like a breeze,” Nereall says.

Parenting tips

For Nereall and her husband, respect, honesty and self-love are their biggest pillars, which they strive to instil in their boys even as they bring them up. And what have been their parenting tips? “We respect our children. We hold them in high regard. We are inclusive in our decision making.

We consult with them from time to time because we want them to feel they belong,” she says. However, they are tough on discipline. “We believe in tough love, hence that means that the rule of the rod reigns supreme in our home. We make our lives a living example for our children to emulate.

We are also liberal parents; hence we let our children charter their own paths in life. We don’t impose upon them. This makes them careful with their choices because they get to learn early that choices have consequences,” she adds.

She terms her husband as her greatest form of support in her parenting journey. “He is my world. The greatest supporter of my life’s journey. To date, he still takes the children out alone so that I can have quiet time to read or just take a break.

He cut down on business and moved his office into the home in order to be available for the children. I used to travel a lot and have been mostly absent. I could never have been able to pursue my career with peace of mind without him,” Nereall says.