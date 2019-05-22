A lowly start that bore a star – meet Yvonne Makena

Growing up, Yvonne Makena would sing so loudly that her family would shut her up. Who knew they were shutting up a would-be-musician? Her mother, Purity Kinyua, tells us more about the seasoned, award-winning and gospel musician with a unique velvety voice

Harriet James @ harriet86 jim

Many know Yvonne Makena as a gospel artiste.

What is it that people don’t know about her?

Makena is multitalented. She is an actress, a calligrapher, gifted in fashion and design and is a good organiser. In crisis, she is always the last person standing. She is a good judge of character and friendly to all. Oh, and she makes the most sumptuous meals! She is also systematic and has a thing for orderliness. She loves her family. And most importantly, she puts God above everything else.

When did she discover her talents?

She grew up like any normal child. However, in her preteen, she started to exhibit unique traits in arts such as drawing calligraphy, acting and eloquence. Her singing started as a joke. She would sing so loudly in the bathroom. It was so much noise and quite often, we would tell her to shut up, especially in the mornings.

Who knew we were shutting down a would-be star! Share with us her journey in music.

As soon as Makena became aware of her hidden talent, there was no stopping her. She sang at every opportunity— at school in Christian Union and our church.

Teachers at Maryhill Girls’ High School in Thika where she studied, especially Principal Imelda Barasa and Music and Drama teacher, Anne Kimani, nurtured her. It wasn’t long before singing overtook her other gifts.

She was auditioned and selected to join the Talent Academy sponsored by Permanent Presidential Music Commission and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), while waiting for her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results in 2010. She sharpened her music and leadership skills while at the academy.

She recorded her first song Najua Hutaniacha at the age of18 without my knowledge with the help of one of my best friends who paid studio charges.

They wanted to surprise me. Indeed, it was a pleasant surprise! When she played the song at home during her birthday, I kept asking her to replay it. Then she asked me to guess who the artiste was.

Of course, I failed miserably. My reaction was as emotional as when the same jam was named the Worship Song of the Year. I later learnt that Najua Hutaniacha wasn’t her first song. She had recorded others, but picked Najua Hutaniacha as her first release.

What have been some of her highest and lowest moments in her career?

Her highs comes from inspiring others through music. I see her light up when someone testifies of the goodness of God. The lowest moment was as a result of a delayed project by a producer. She had to seek services of another producer for the same project.

What does she do to improve her skills?

Makena is a people’s person. She has a loving team of Christian friends and family who keep her accountable. She goes for voice coaching and guitar lessons. Most importantly, God leads her to wise counsel.

How has she managed to keep out of trouble in an industry where celebrities are hit by scandals right, left and centre?

Family is an integral part of every individual. She stays close.

How does she handle being in the limelight?

Sometimes it wears her down. Sometimes everyone wants a piece of her. She retreats to pray quite often. I mean, like a real getaway in retreat and prayer centres. Also, Makena never tries too hard.

What other things does she do apart from music?

She is involved in community work. She has worked in a health facility in line with her degree. She was once a TV host.

Why did she disappear from our screens?

When she was hosting Pambazuka, at a local TV, she was still at the university. However, she had to exit to focus on her final year at the university. I think if an opportunity comes up again, she would definitely take it.

What are some of the awards she has won?

Makena holds a Groove award for Worship Song of The Year- Najua Hutaniacha. Her songs have also topped on local TV and radio charts and countdowns. She has had multiple nominations for other awards.

What advice would you give other mothers raising talented children?

Talented children have special needs and thus need special attention and understanding. Families have a major role to play in their lives. These children need a safe haven to withdraw to after hullabaloos out there. Focusing on talents and education is also demanding for them. It’s important to be there for them.