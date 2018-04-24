Zoo, Wazito upset bigwigs, costs Timbe Tusker job

Charles Thuku @PeopleSport11

Big-timers AFC Leopards and Tusker found themselves on the receiving end as the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) entered the 11th round at the weekend.

Tusker may be wondering where the rain started beating them as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Zoo Kericho to remain pegged at an odd 15th position in the 18-team league. The loss cost Tusker coach Sam Timbe his job, with his replacement set to be named today.

Other members of the technical bench, Francis Baraza (assistant coach), Haggai Azande (goalkeeper trainer and Wycliffe Makanga (team doctor) were also sacked. As for Zoo FC this was their second win of the season and will be seeking more success to remain in the top-flight league next season.

The home side opened the scoring in the 37th minute, Mike Madoya getting his first of the day after a good pass from Dennis Chetambe. Nicholas Kipkirui scored the second just minutes later with Madoya the provider this time. Kipkirui scored his second of the day 10 minutes after the breather to make matters 3-0.

Tusker managed a consolation goal in the 80th minute through Mathew Odongo. As Tusker were losing, Leopards were nursing their own problems after losing 1-0 to Bandari in Mombasa.

Boniface Akenga scored with few minutes to stoppage time to ensure Bandari grabs an important victory over AFC Leopards in a match played at the Mbaraki Stadium. Both teams struggled to string passes as the pitch surface was not in good condition after the rains but the home team looked more comfortable.

Leopards will have themselves to blame however as they lost several good goal-scoring chances especially in the second half. Outgoing Manager Dennis Kitambi admitted after the match that his lads did not play well. In contrast, Gor Mahia not only continued with their rich vein of form in a 5-2 win over Thika United but the team catapulted to the top of the league with 25 points.

Gor are smarting from the CAF Cup League phase qualification and the league leadership has thus come as no surprise. However, it was Wazito who pulled off the biggest upset in the weekend by beating erstwhile league leaders Mathare United 1-0.

Pistone Mutamba scored a beautiful free kick minutes to the final whistle as Wazito edged out the ‘slum boys’ in an entertaining match at the Camp Toyoyo in Jericho, Nairobi. Kakamega Homeboyz also punched above their weight in the second match of thedouble –header at Toyoyo by beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1.