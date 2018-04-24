Stima maintain bright NSL run, Police halted

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Western Stima continue to set the pace in the national Super League as they bid to make a quick return to the Kenyan Premier League following their relegation last season.

Stima ended Kenya Police’s unbeaten run when they beat the law enforcers 2-1 on Saturday, to extend their stay at the top of the 19-team league with 30 points from 13 matches.

The win gave Stima a six-point lead at the summit especially after their nearest rivals KCB drew 1-1 to Kisumu Allstars 24 hours later. Bidco United were the other beneficiaries from KCB’s draw as they moved to second on the log with 24 points, same as the bankers but with a superior goal difference, after their 2-0 win over Coast Stima.

Police’s loss meanwhile allowed Ushuru and Kibera Black Stars to apply further pressure on the leading pack as the three are now on 21 points each and only separated on goal difference even though they have a game in hand over the top two.

Elsewhere, Modern Coast Rangers lost at home for the first time this season when they went down 3-2 Saturday to visiting Kangemi Allstars at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Kangemi had endured back-to-back losses prior to this encounter but had to work hard to beat Modern Coast who have been solid at home in recent times having frustrated bigwigs like KCB. Kangemi, who are now 13th on the standings with 14 points, will now be relishing a home challenge against fast-rising Ushuru at Hope Centre on Friday.

Elsewhere, Ibrahim Shikanda’s Nairobi Stima overwhelmed 18th-placed GFE 105 2-0 at Karuturi grounds to climb to seventh on the log with 20 points.

Stima have gained consistency in recent times, buoyed by former Tusker FC forward Stephen Owusu’s good form that has seen him emerge top scorer with eight goals so far.

The biggest result of the weekend was 12th-placed St Joseph’s Youth’s 5-0 demolition of FC Talanta who are 14th. Both teams are tied on 14 points.