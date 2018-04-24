Kiyeng warms up for Diamond League with victory

Emmanuel Masinde @baromeo

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng is preparing to compete in the opening IAAF Diamond League in Doha, Qatar next month and she warmed up for the event by winning the 1,500m race during the fourth Athletics Kenya meeting in Eldoret at the weekend.

Kiyeng clocked 4:18.3 ahead of Meruem Akelang (4:20.0) while Kenyan-born Turkish Yasmin Can completed the podium in 4:21.9. In the men’s category, Boaz Kipkurgat emerged victorious after clocking 3:44.6 ahead of Sammy Kirong (3:45.1), Cyrus Rutto (3:46.3) and Calistus Ndiwa (3:47.2) who finished second, third and fourth in that order.

Meanwhile, Nancy Jelagat claimed her first win since she started her athletics career when she clinched the 10,000m women’s race. The Baringo-born runner, who trains in Iten, clocked 35.46.3 ahead of second-placed Hilda Chesir who timed 36.02.0 while Melan Chepleting (36:18.7) and Beatrice Cheserek (36:50.0) finished third and fourth.

“I am happy I have won today because I was fourth in the 5,000m race and that didn’t deter me from putting up a winning performance here,” said Jelagat who runs as an individual since she is yet to be signed by a management company.

In women’s hammer throw, Rebecca Koloso throw 46.35 metres to win ahead of Rose Ragamba from National Police Service who threw 43.72 metres.

The women’s shot put was won by Pelista Bosire from National Police Service after 13.10m with Irine Akifuma from Prison in second position with 11.54m while Damacrin Nyakeruri from Administration Police threw a distance of 46.80m to win the women’s javelin.