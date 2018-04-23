Post-handshake events prophesy yet another dawn

Alberto Leny

The tectonic shift in the national political architecture appears set to give birth to a new dawn in Kenya. As a citizen who has witnessed the nation’s greatest moments from independence, the birth of a new Constitution in 2010 and the annulment of a presidential election, professional instinct informs me we are on the cusp of an epochal moment.

Without bearing any claim to the power of prophecy, it is prudent to declare the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is about to herald a new beginning towards the nation’s destiny.

Kenyans are savouring the new symbol of unity demonstrated by the duo, hoping the seismic shift in the political landscape will help heal the wounds of division that have in the recent past threatened to tear the nation apart.

Raila’s meetings with retired presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki as well as with leaders of different political persuasions, could be a precursor to the unveiling of a nine-point plan prepared by an advisory committee envisaged to help unite the country.

The Opposition leaders’ keynote address at the ongoing fifth Annual Devolution Conference in Kakamega and President Uhuru’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament on May 2 will present a clear picture of the eagerly anticipated dawn.

That the protagonists in two bitterly contested elections cast aside their differences to craft a roadmap to reboot the process of healing and reconciliation in a divided nation is indeed an act of patriotism and Statesmanship that needs to be emulated by all Kenyans regardless of social status.

Now is the time to translate the commitment into a platform that will democratically propel the nation from the chasm of ethnic division and political deceit. We must start the process of rebuilding the nation afresh with open minds and hearts.

That is why it is heartening that the Senate, the National Assembly and the Council of Governors have in unison, as evident in the agenda of the devolution forum, agreed to work in harmony with the National government in delivering the ideals of the devolved governance to the people, while embracing the President’s ‘Big Four’ agenda.

In equal measure, the National government should reciprocate this gesture by adequately financing County governments’ recurrent and development expenditures to make devolution succeed. Devolution is the key that is opening doors to dramatically transform lives of Kenyans.

We can no longer afford to sweep the injustices, exclusion and marginalisation that have greatly contributed to the divisions and acrimony that have pervaded the entire spectrum of our political, social and economic fabric under the carpet.

Let leaders agree to remove skeletons from the closet and demonise negative politics and corruption once and for all to uplift citizens from the yoke of poverty and give them hope for a prosperous future.

Thankfully, we have in our Constitution a supreme law to implement a structured programme soon to be unveiled soon by the two leaders on the way forward to rebuild the nation and unite Kenyans after a lengthy toxic period of divisions.

Obviously, the handshake rattled personalities across the political divide and threw a spanner in the works of those with various ambitions, but that is the nature of politics. Looking at the turbulent past, especially a year from now, and invoking the memories of the 2007/08 post-election violence, it is prudent to seize the opportunity for a national conversation offered by the historic rapprochement. It is high time to freely discuss what ails the country and implement the much-needed changes to governance system without pre-conditions from either of the political divide.