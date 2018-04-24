Conference on education opens tomorrow in city

Irine Githinji @gitshee

Kenya will host at least 53 Ministers of Education from Africa conference this week to discuss the state of education on the continent.

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed said yesterday the three-day Pan African Conference on Education (Pace) will be held in Nairobi, starting tomorrow and run through to Friday.

She said a ministerial meeting, which will be held on Friday will subsequently develop a “Nairobi declaration”, a framework expected to take education to the next level for Pan-African countries.

She said the conference will provide a platform for enhanced support and explore implementation of the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa (Cesa), which was adopted in 2016 by the African Union (AU) Heads of State.

It will also be a platform within which Education ministers can consult on how to regulate the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which focuses on quality education and modalities to meet all the set targets therein.

The CS, who spoke yesterday after an inspection tour of the venue of the conference, said it will be an opportunity to take stock of the progress made in aligning national plans, policies and systems, including management and monitoring mechanisms with SDG4 and Cesa targets and commitments to inform further priority actions at country, regional or continental levels.

Pace will allow countries to deepen their understanding of some key transverse issues and enable knowledge and experiences sharing for advancement of the education agenda.

“The conference provides a forum to assess the strides Africa has made in ensuring inclusive quality education and lifelong learning as enunciated in SDGs and Cesa, the world and Africa committed to realise less than three years ago,” said Amina.