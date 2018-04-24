‘Wakali Kwanza’ members charged

Two youth who surrendered to the police yesterday after a video in which they were filmed brandishing machetes went viral on social media have been charged with the offence of preparing to commit a felony.

The duo Muhsin Anzwan Muhsin and Shaffi Salim Shaffi, who are alleged to be members of Wakali Kwanza criminal gang, were arraigned before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Edgar Kagoni. They were also charged with a second count of malicious damage to property. They denied both charges and were released on a cash bail of Sh15,000 each.

Arrested before Anzwan was arrested in similar circumstances two years ago but was later released and bonded to keep peace. Others who surrendered at the Central Police station on Sunday include; Iza Norman, Alwy Mohamed Alias Nego Albert, Ahmed Ali and Abdulbasit Fuad Mohamed. I

n May last year, the suspects were among 24 suspected juvenile criminals whose names and photographs were released by police. The knife-wielding juvenile criminal gang members have been on police wanted list for a series of daring robberies and cases of stabbing, especially in Old Town and Majengo.

At the same time, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (pictured) expressed concern over the increasing rate of crime being committed by youth in the region and called on security agencies to arrest the situation.

The MP urged the police to lift the ban on night weddings as soon as they restore law and order saying it was a cultural phenomenon that existed for decades. He urged local leaders to help the police in combating crime in the communities and be part of the fight against criminal gangs.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid urged security agencies to deal with ongoing wars between criminal gangs in Old town and Majengo urgently.