Floods wreak havoc in Naivasha

Kirera Mwiti and Murimi Mutiga @PeopleDailyKe

More than 500 flower farm workers in Naivasha were forced to spend the night in the cold after their houses were submerged following heavy rains.

The incident at DCK Centre on Moi South Lake Road left a trail of destruction following the night long downpour. A women leader Esther Nyokabi said the situation became worse after a mega dam constructed by one of the flower farms burst its banks.

She urged the government and well-wishers to assist the flood victims with food, bedding and drugs. Meanwhile, in Tana River county, a humanitarian crisis is looming after more than 40,000 families were displaced by floods.

The displacement came as the Meteorological Department issued a red alert in 25 counties which are expected to experience heavy rains during the entire rainy season. Some of the counties include Machakos, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok,Migori,Kakamega, Kajiado,Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit,Isiolo,Turkana, Samburu, Kitui and Nyamira.